New York Yankees Make Two Successful Waiver Claims, Increase Talent of 40-Man Roster
The New York Yankees revealed their Spring Training non-roster invitees on Wednesday afternoon, as 26 players will be joining the club in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Just hours after that list was revealed, it was announced another player would be joining the mix as the team claimed infielder Braden Shewmake off waivers from the Kansas City Royals.
He was designated for assignment by the Royals last week. New York had an open spot on their 40-man roster, which he will now be filling to bring them to capacity.
However, another move will have to be made once the deal for relief pitcher Tim Hill is finalized, so Shewmake could certainly find himself DFA'd again with the team hoping to pass him through waivers and retain him as organizational depth at the Triple-A level.
A first-round pick in the 2019 MLB draft of the Atlanta Braves, the Texas A&M product was selected 21st overall. He was traded to the Chicago White Sox in an offseason trade ahead of the 2024 campaign with relief pitcher Aaron Bummer heading back to the Braves.
Shewmake hasn’t panned out to this point, producing an underwhelming .118/.127/.191 across 71 plate appearance at the MLB level. He hasn’t been overly productive with the bat in the minor leagues either, with a .248/.306/.402 slash line in 1,487 plate appearances.
While the bat hasn’t come along, he is regarded as a very good defensive player who can fill in all over the infield. Most of his work has come at shortstop, but he can handle second base and third base as well.
If the Yankees have to use him for regular at-bats at the MLB level something has gone terribly wrong. But, given his defensive ability and draft pedigree, they could certainly do worse for organizational depth.
In addition to Shewmake, New York made an addition to their pitching staff as well.
Righty Owen White has been claimed by the team from the Cincinnati Reds, giving them two successful claims about 20 minutes apart.
To accommodate White's arrival, the Yankees designated Allan Winans, a right-handed pitcher who was also a waiver pickup previously, for assignment.
The No. 55 overall pick by the Texas Rangers in 2018, his brief time in the Major Leagues has been a struggle.
He has thrown seven innings and surrendered 13 runs, as a lengthy Tommy John recovery and losing a minor league season to the COVID-19 pandemic has set his development back greatly.
Still, he was once considered the third-best Rangers prospect, so he has high upside should New York be able to help him reach it.