New York Yankees Manager Addresses Superstar's Mysterious Absence
As the New York Yankees prepare for the 2025 season at spring training in Fort Myers, one player who's been conspicuously absent this week is Giancarlo Stanton.
He departed spring training to fly back to New York City on Monday. It was initially reported that he was going to see team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad and undergo medical testing since he's been dealing with tennis elbow in both arms.
However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone clarified later on Monday that Stanton's absence was due to non-injury reasons, calling his situation "personal in nature."
While Boone has confirmed that the five-time All-Star is in New York, he's remained vague about the reasoning.
The skipper provided an update on Tuesday, but didn't add much clarification.
“There’s nothing else more to say right now. Hopefully we see him soon," Boone said. "If he wants to address anything, he can. But there’s really nothing more to answer right now.”
He deferred to Stanton to provide an update if he wishes, perhaps out of respect for his privacy. Some have theorized that the former MVP may be dealing with an off-the-field situation, such as family/relationship drama or mental health concerns.
The longer Stanton is away from the team, the more fans and media will speculate.
Hopefully his situation isn't too serious and he's able to return to the team soon.
The Yankees are counting on the 35-year-old slugger to help anchor their lineup again this season, especially following Juan Soto's shocking departure to the New York Mets.
Stanton played a key role in their World Series run last year, batting .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBI during the regular season before hitting .273/.339/.709 with seven homers and 16 RBI in the playoffs.
Stanton has played 15 MLB seasons (seven with New York) and is under contract through 2027.