New York Yankees Manager Says No Juan Soto in Lineup Offers One Key Benefit
In the months leading up to the season, most of the conversation surrounding the New York Yankees revolved around how they were going to replace Juan Soto in the lineup after losing him to their crosstown rival New York Mets.
After Soto practically carried the New York on his back to their first American League pennant and World Series appearance in a decade and a half, it was not exactly an unfair question to ask.
While saying in the early portion of the year the Yankees don't miss Soto would be absurd given the caliber of player he is, the lineup to this point has not missed a beat and leads Major League Baseball in OPS, is second in home runs, and top-five at least in virtually every major offensive category.
When an inevitable at least minor regression comes, New York will absolutely groan as Soto crushes home runs and doubles for the Mets, but according to manager Aaron Boone, there is at least one area the Yankees are better off in without the 26-year-old superstar.
"We're a little more athletic with four or five guys who are really plus runners on the team," Boone said when asked during an interview with SportsCenter following completing the sweep over the Kansas City Royals how his lineup has adjusted in the post Soto era.
"Night in and night out we have seven, eight, nine guys who are at least average runners but in a lot of cases can really go so we can do some things in different ways."
Boone went on to point out the obvious saying that home runs from unexpected sources and overall a turning up of the power gear in the early going not to mention incredible numbers from Aaron Judge have helped as well.
It's no secret that even outside of Judge, New York has gotten some strong power hitting which has helped to mask the loss of Soto, but the baserunning comment is interesting from Boone.
It's still early, but the Yankees 14 stolen based place them within the top half of baseball in terms of stolen bases.
In 2024, they came in at No. 24 in the league with just 88 bags taken on the season, a number which is understandably going to be lower when the bulk of the offense is coming from two players who are not threats to steal.
Nobody in their right mind -- least of all Boone himself -- would argue New York's lineup is better without Soto than it was with him, but to this point this season the Yankees have done a fantastic job replacing him and even have another extra gear with some more baserunning versatility.