Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Adds Another Trophy To Growing Collection
Monday was a big day for Aaron Judge.
After being named Team USA captain for the 2026 World Baseball Classic earlier in the day, Judge received another honor prior to the New York Yankees' series opener against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium.
Judge officially received his Silver Slugger award for the 2024 season during a brief pregame ceremony, posing for pictures with Louisville Slugger representatives and getting a nice ovation from the home crowd.
The Silver Slugger was the fourth of Judge's amazing career and his third in the last four seasons. His four silver bats are the second-most in Yankees history behind Robinson Cano, Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada and Dave Winfield, all of whom are tied with five apiece.
Judge's latest Silver Slugger was well-deserved, as his 2024 campaign was one of the greatest offensive seasons in MLB history.
The towering outfielder led MLB in numerous categories last year, including home runs (58), RBI (144), walks (133), OPS (1.159) and WAR (10.8). He nearly matched his own American League record of 62 home runs from 2022 and won his second AL MVP award -- this time unanimously.
Incredibly, the 32-year-old Bronx Bomber is hitting just as well this year. After going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in Monday's 4-1 win over the Royals, he's batting .367/.479/.733 with six homers, 20 RBI and 17 runs through his first 16 games of 2025.
If Judge stays healthy and keeps it up, his trophy collection will only continue to expand in the coming years. He could be headed for a third MVP award this season, and another Silver Slugger appears likely as well for the future Hall of Famer.
At this point, all he has left to win is a World Series ring. That may take a while, however, given how many injuries the defending AL champs have already endured this season.