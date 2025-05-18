Yankees Option RHP After Rehab Assignment
The injury news has come in hot on the pitching front for the New York Yankees over the past few days.
This time around, the team announced on Twitter that they optioned right-handed reliever Scott Effross to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after he finished his rehab assignment.
Effross left a spring training outing against the Minnesota Twins on February 25 with what was later diagnosed as a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on March 26, and manager Aaron Boone stated in early April that he had a setback that forced him into a "holding pattern", per the New York Post's Greg Joyce.
The 31-year-old restarted his throwing program shortly afterwards, however, and he eventually began his rehab assignment earlier this month, during which he allowed two earned runs over a combined 4 1/3 innings between the Florida Complex League and Double-A Somerset.
Effross, who kicked off his career with the Chicago Cubs, was traded to the Yankees at the 2022 deadline for Hayden Wesneski.
He underwent Tommy John surgery in October of that year before finally making his Yankees debut during the 2024 campaign, recording a 5.40 ERA in three appearances.
