Yankees RHP Beginning Rehab Assignment
The New York Yankees' rotation has been operating at a deficit this season amidst injuries to Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman, but they should soon receive a much-needed boost on that front.
On Twitter, the team officially announced that right-hander JT Brubaker is set to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley today.
Over the past few years, Brubaker has run into an unholy amount of poor injury luck. He underwent Tommy John surgery as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates in April 2023, wiping out his entire season before being traded to the Yankees in March 2024.
During his rehab assignment last July, Brubaker sustained an oblique strain in a start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
After initially being shut down for three to four weeks, he returned to the affiliate and resumed his rehab assignment in September, completing three outings without issue to finish the year.
In a spring training appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays back on February 21, however, it was revealed that Brubaker broke three ribs after being struck by a comebacker off the bat of Kameron Misner. He was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list in March before being transferred to the 60-day on April 1.
If healthy, Brubaker has proven himself capable of eating up major league innings in the past. He made 63 appearances (61 starts) for the Pirates from 2020 to 2022, pitching to a 4.99 ERA and 4.43 FIP while striking out 324 hitters in 315 2/3 innings across that stretch.
As a sinkerballer who also utilizes a four-seamer alongside a slider and curveball that have proved effective at times throughout his career, perhaps pitching coach Matt Blake and the rest of the Yankees' staff can tap into Brubaker's upside once he makes his official return to the big leagues.
