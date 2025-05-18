Yankees Have One Positive Takeaway From Mets Loss
The New York Yankees couldn't scratch out a win in the second game of the Subway Series, falling by a score of 3-2 in an eventful battle against the New York Mets, though the result was no fault of their defense.
The Yankees boast rather strong glove work all around the diamond, evidenced by the fact that they came into Saturday tied for the ninth-most Defensive Runs Saved in the league with 16 while topping the leaderboards in Catcher Framing Runs at 6.2, according to FanGraphs.
Their prowess on that side of the ball first presented itself on Saturday in the form of a perfectly-executed relay during the seventh inning of a 2-2 affair.
After Mets third baseman Brett Baty reached base on a fielder's choice against Mark Leiter Jr., center fielder Tyrone Taylor laced a 102.3-mph double into the left-center gap that Jasson Dominguez couldn't track down before it fell.
As Baty turned on the jets and was waved home by third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, Cody Bellinger came over and played the ball perfectly as it bounced off the fence. He then fired a strike to the cutoff man in Anthony Volpe, whose throw found J.C. Escarra at home plate in just enough time for him to tag Baty out.
Francisco Lindor was the next Met to step to the plate, and he too was robbed of a potential RBI. On a 94.3-mph grounder up the middle, DJ LeMahieu ranged to his right and secured the ball on a slide before finishing the play with an off-balanced sidearm throw to record the out and end the inning.
That pair of sparkling plays bailed out Leiter, though the Yankees failed to take advantage of their ensuing offensive opportunities before eventually dropping the game.
While the outcome didn't fall in its favor, perhaps the club can consider its strong defensive performance a silver lining of sorts that can carry over into the series finale and beyond.
