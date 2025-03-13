New York Yankees Predicted To Shockingly Re-Sign Struggling Veteran Infielder
The New York Yankees underwent some major changes with their infield this offseason.
Only one player, shorstop Anthony Volpe, is returning in 2025 to play the same spot he did during the 2024 campaign. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is also returning, but he will be moving back to his more natural position of second base instead of third.
That was necessitated by Gleyber Torres departing in free agency, signing a deal with the Detroit Tigers.
Another starter, Anthony Rizzo, was replaced at first base by former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt.
Third base remains a disaster for the team, especially after projected starter DJ LeMahieu suffered a calf injury two at-bats into Grapefruit League and will start the 2025 campaign on the injured list.
That isn’t the only starting spot that now looks to be up for grabs.
The Yankees are now looking for a designated hitter with veteran Giancarlo Stanton dealing with injuries to both of his elbows. If he undergoes a procedure to fix the issue, he will be sidelined for the entire campaign.
A few options have emerged as replacements during spring training, with Ben Rice and Dominic Smith being two players who can handle the at-bats there.
But, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes the team could turn to a familiar face to help compensate the loss of Stanton, predicting Rizzo will return to New York.
“There's been little action on the 35-year-old Rizzo throughout the offseason, yet he was adamant last month about wanting to continue his career. Though he hasn't been the same player since suffering a concussion in 2023, the three-time All-Star may find a fit with a team in need of a left-handed bat at first base or DH,” Rymer wrote.
That is certainly a bold prediction.
If the Yankees had wanted to reunite with Rizzo, it likely would have happened already since Stanton hasn’t been swinging for a while now.
Rizzo struggled mightily the last two years, as his power production disappeared with only 20 home runs and 26 doubles in 796 plate appearances.
His impact defensively has also waned with a dWAR of -2.3 during his tenure with New York.
Since Rice and Smith are both left-handed hitters, it would feel a bit redundant to bring in Rizzo to fill the same role.
The Yankees would be better off seeing if Smith’s strong performance in spring training can be ridden into the regular season or giving the reps to the young Rice to see if he can be part of their long-term plans.