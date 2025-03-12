New York Yankees May Take Unorthodox Approach With Third Base Conundrum
Coming into spring training, the New York Yankees were thought to have one of the most talented rosters in baseball and were viewed as legitimate World Series contenders.
Just a few weeks later, their outlook had changed greatly, but not for the better, with the injury bug hitting them hard.
They have already lost ace pitcher Gerrit Cole for the season since he is undergoing Tommy John surgery. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton could be facing the same fate of missing the 2025 campaign because of injuries to both elbows.
Reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil was shut down for at least six weeks because of a lat strain. Fellow pitchers JT Brubaker, Jake Cousins and Scott Effross were all injured during spring training as well.
That is a lot of talent that will need to be replaced on the regular season roster, but the biggest positional battle that remains unsettled with a few weeks remaining in spring training, in the opinion of Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, is third base.
It was expected to be the job of DJ LeMahieu, but he lasted only two at-bats in Grapefruit League games before suffering a calf injury.
It is bad enough that he is going to begin the year on the injured list, creating yet another void in the projected Opening Day lineup.
Right now, Oswaldo Cabrera is the favorite to take over at the hot corner, but he is being pushed by Oswald Peraza, a former top prospect as a shortstop looking to regain the form that had him viewed so highly.
Jorbit Vivas and Pablo Reyes have been mentioned as other options who could receive playing time at third base, too, with an unorthodox approach potentially being used.
“GM Brian Cashman suggested the club might use a third base rotation if one player doesn’t grab the job,” Hoch wrote.
This is far from an ideal situation for a team that had World Series aspirations. It was shocking to see the Yankees being okay with what they had despite spending money and assets on other areas of the roster throughout the winter.
An outside addition should be strongly considered, especially given the hole at designated hitter that could be created with the loss of Stanton.
A trade for St. Louis Cardinals veteran Nolan Arenado would make a lot of sense and stabilize the position. It would also enable Cabrera to return to the utility role that he is best suited for, capable of playing all around the diamond.
But, New York reportedly doesn’t have any money left to spend on the roster, which complicates matters even more.