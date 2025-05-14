Yankees Offense Matches Brutal Franchise History in Recent Tough Loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees have been the most prolific offense in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
It is one of the reasons why people believe they can still contend in the American League, despite some troublesome spots in the lineup. They were bringing that show on the road against the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series.
The Yankees were able to pick up a victory in Game 1, winning 11-5 with Trent Grisham hitting two home runs. Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe also hit long balls of their own. But the game was overshadowed by a horrific injury to utlity man Oswaldo Cabrera.
Things set up nicely for New York heading into Game 2, where they were set to face off against Bryan Woo, whom they have had a lot of success against previously.
In a matchup last year, the Yankees tagged him for seven earned runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings pitched. He had also struggled in his most recent outing against the Athletics and looked ripe for the picking.
That didn’t go as planned with Woo, one of the best young pitchers in the game, firing a gem against New York’s loaded offense on Tuesday night.
He went 6.1 scoreless, the second time in his last three outings he has fired that amount of innings without allowing a run. Woo allowed only four hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out six.
Credit should be given to the talented right-handed pitcher, who did a great job of shutting down the best offense in baseball.
But, there were certainly some self-inflicted wounds on the Yankees’ part, who failed epically to get the job done when it mattered most.
Losing 2-1 in 11 innings, with starting pitcher Max Fried continuing his incredible start battling through five innings, New York has no one to blame but themselves after matching some incredibly ugly franchise history in the game.
As shared by Greg Joyce of the New York Post Sports, the Yankees went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position, which tied the franchise record for most hitless at-bats in a game with RISP.
Everyone has an off night once in a while; unfortunately, the entire lineup picked the same night to not come through in the clutch.
The only run New York scored on the evening was an unearned run in the top of the ninth inning, which saved them from recording what would have been their second shutout of the campaign.