Yankees Projected to Land Anthony Volpe Replacement
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe isn't having the season anyone would have hoped. Though he finally broke a 0-24 slump in the Yankees' recent outing against the Baltimore Orioles with an impressive solo home run and three hits, some are speculating he may be replaced in the upcoming MLB Draft.
Just Baseball suggested the Yankees would take shortstop/ second baseman Ryan Mitchell out of Houston High School in Tennessee. Mitchell, who is currently committed to play college ball at Georgia Tech, has played with Team USA.
"Mitchell is amongst the buzzier names in this class presently, and while his name is attached to teams higher up, this is a high upside play for the Yankees. Mitchell is incredibly twitchy with standout contact abilities and bat speed, though he may be a second baseman at the next level," they wrote. "The Yankees have the lowest bonus pool in this class, which makes this a tough scenario."
While Mitchell could be seen as a solution for Volpe, who is slashing .236/ .308/ .424 this season, MLB.com — who ranks Mitchell 53rd out of all draft prospects — notes that he likely won't be staying at shortstop once he makes it to the majors.
"His arm and range are merely average, making him better suited for the right side of the infield. He doesn’t have the smoothest hands, which could make center field a more viable option than second base,” the report on Mitchell reads.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday night that Volpe was likely to sit out one of the team's remaining games against the Orioles this weekend. Given that he played, and played well, during Saturday's 9-0 win, he's not likely to appear in Sunday's outing. Hopefully, the rest will help him keep up his offensive game, or he might just be usurped by Mitchell in the future.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!