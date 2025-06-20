Yankees Announce Special Items for Jaws Anniversary
The New York Yankees are going to need a bigger boat — to hold all their snacks.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Steven Spielberg classic shark movie, Jaws, Yankee Stadium is offering special concessions this weekend. According to a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, fans can pick up a Jaws milkshake or a Jaws commemorative cup from concessions during the Yankees' upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles.
The milkshake, which is offered in three sections of Yankee Stadium, features vanilla ice cream with raspberry sauce, whipped cream, gummy sharks and Life Savers Gummies. The souvenir cup is available at all concession stands selling fountain soda.
The special items will be offered in addition to the stadium's usual fare, which includes ballpark staples such as hot dogs and fries, but also includes special partners such as halal platters and Caribbean food, a nod to the cultural melting pot of the Bronx.
The Yankee Stadium, located on 161st street in the Bronx, has been home to the Pinstripes since 1923, with the current iteration of the stadium opening in 2009. The former version was demolished in 2010 and the land it was built on was turned into a public park known as Heritage Field. The stadium seats 46,537 fans when laid out for baseball, though capacity changes for other events, such as international soccer matches.
Fans can get their hands on the Jaws milkshake and reusable cup this weekend while the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles.
