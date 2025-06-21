Yankees Reveal Plan Amidst Anthony Volpe's Struggles
Currently mired in an 0-for-24 slump, New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is in need of a reset and perhaps some rest.
Following the club's loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, which was the seventh over their last eight games, manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he was planning on sitting Volpe for one of the remaining two contests in their weekend series against an AL East foe.
“Probably giving him one this weekend, probably Sunday,” he said, per The Athletic's Brendan Kuty.
Volpe is in the Yankees' lineup and batting seventh against Orioles right-handed starter Zach Eflin on Saturday afternoon, meaning that Boone is sticking to his word and will likely give him a break vs. right-hander Dean Kremer on Sunday.
Through the end of May, the 24-year-old was slashing .239/.319/.429 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and a 109 wRC+. Furthermore, his 1.2 fWAR was tied for the 12th-most among qualified shortstops at that point in the season.
The June swoon has been real for both the Yankees and Volpe, however, as he's batted a paltry .194/.242/.339 with two homers and seven RBIs across 67 plate appearances coming into the day.
His current on-base and slugging percentages, which sit at .302 and .410, respectively, would represent career highs. If Volpe doesn't turn things around soon, though, those numbers will continue to drop.
Yankees captain Aaron Judge shared some words of encouragement for Volpe, who he believes will break out of his slump in due time by continuing to persevere.
“I think he knows what he needs to work on, and he’s a guy that will definitely outwork anybody in this room," he said, according to Kuty. "I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, just like everybody else in this room. Just go out there and do your thing. That’s the biggest thing. Don’t feel bad for yourself because nobody else — especially the Orioles — (will) feel bad for you. Just keep going out there and doing your thing.”
New York's hoping Volpe can get his season back on track and help the club rediscover its winning ways.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!