Yankees Can Explore Multiple Shortstop Possibilities

José Caballero is number one on the New York Yankees shortstop depth chart until Anthony Volpe is ready to go. He may have some competition, though, from Oswaldo Cabrera, who may also be an option.

Oswaldo Cabrera at short?

According to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty, Caballero is the shortstop for now, but that can change. Cabrera may take his spot, or the Yankees may go outside of the organization for help.

"José Caballero is slated to be the starter until Anthony Volpe (shoulder surgery) returns. Cabrera's rehab (broken ankle) is going well, and he was moving around a lot during pregame workouts in the playoffs," Kuty writes. "But the Yankees like that Cabrera can cover shortstop when needed, and he's in many ways a key part of the soul of the clubhouse. But Cabrera does seem more likely to end up in his familiar utility role. It was interesting, though, that during the GM Meetings, Cashman didn't rule out an upgrade at shortstop over Caballero."

May 6, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera (95) makes a running catch in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Caballero earned his shot at being the starting shortstop with a strong showing at the plate after being traded to the Yankees. In 86 games with the Rays, Caballero hit .226/.327/.311. He hit two homers but stole 34 bases. In 40 games with the Yankees, he hit .266/.372/.456. He eclipsed his homer total in Tampa by one and stole 15 bags.

What the Yankees probably care most about is that Caballero had a strong year defensively at short, according to the defensive metrics. He had 4 Defensive Runs Saved and 5 Outs Above Average at the position last year.

The Free Agent Option

Barring a trade, if the Yankees go outside the organization and scour the free agent market, their best bet could be Ha-seong Kim, whose acumen at short ended up sending Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield during his time with the San Diego Padres.

Kim doesn't have a particularly strong bat. He wouldn't be much of an upgrade over Caballero, Cabrera, or Volpe in that regard. Kim, though, has been stellar at shortstop, and depending on whether Hal Steinbrenner decides to balk at spending on an upgrade to his infield, he could be the best short-term option on the market. That is, if they want to avoid the big-money route of Bo Bichette, of course.

Jun 19, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) shake hands after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In Kim's career, he has a 22 DRS and 8 OAA at short. He can also play second and third base.

Even if Volpe were healthy, it wouldn't hurt to sign a player like Kim, or even have Caballero and Cabrera knocking on Volpe's door. It's hard to find a player with a longer leash than Volpe, and if he doesn't produce, the Yankees have to pull back a bit.

In three years with the Yankees, Volpe has hit .222/.283/.379. He won a Gold Glove in his rookie year, but 2025 was a disaster. He couldn't hit, and, for the first time, his defense was abysmal. That could have been because of the injury, but if Volpe is healthy and has a year as bad as last season, it's hard to see why he should keep his job.

