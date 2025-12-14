Yankees Need to Respond to Blue Jays Surging Offseason

The New York Yankees have had a slow offseason so far, apart from a few reunions that fans are less than excited about. In the wake of the recent winter meetings, the Yankees were labeled as under the most pressure to do something big in the wake of the productive meetings.

Other experts named the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays, but ESPN's Jesse Rogers named the Yankees, specifically citing the productive offseason he is seeing from the Blue Jays so far.

"The Yankees," Rogers wrote. "For once, they are the team that needs to respond after the Blue Jays beat them on the field and now so far in the offseason. Toronto keeps adding while New York should try to at least maintain what it has -- meaning Bellinger, or perhaps Tucker, should be in Yankees pinstripes as soon as possible."

"If the Yankees can add [Tatsuya] Imai, they'll match Toronto's addition of [Dylan] Cease. That would be a good thing. The two teams aren't that far apart in talent, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman can't take his foot off the gas. The pressure is on in New York again."

The Yankees are expected to be fully involved in the bidding war for Imai, a coveted Japanese free agent starter expected to land an eight-year, $190 million contract according to The Athletic's Tim Britton. An Imai or Bellinger acquisition, as far as fans and commentators are concerned, would represent the Yankees meeting the moment.

Yankees' Moves So Far

Amed Rosario, the Yankees' most recent acquisition, does not seem to be making that splash the Yankees need. Still aggressively pursuing Bellinger for the outfield and more tepid than expected on the idea of another starting pitcher, the Yankees are being urged to do something to keep up with their AL East rival.

But baseball doesn't start until the spring. So far, the Yankees have re-signed reliever Tim Hill, starter/reliever Ryan Yarbrough and outfielder Trent Grisham in addition to Rosario.

Rosario is a needed right-handed hitter in a lefty-heavy lineup, Grisham has been lauded by the front office as an important puzzle piece for reuniting the Yankees' 2025 outfield, Hill is a reliable reliever from the Yankees' generally disappointing 2025 bullpen, and Yarbrough is expected to bolster the teams' injured rotation, likely to be used as a starter at the beginning of the season.

The Blue Jays, on the other hand, are having a very productive offseason so far, as are the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays have recently signed Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract and are actively pursuing a reunion with Bo Bichette as well as free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker, and fans hope the Yankees will get aggressive sooner rather than later.

