New York Yankees Recently Acquired Star Says He's Living Every Kid's Dream
The New York Yankees made the biggest splash of the MLB trade deadline, so far, on Saturday and their new player couldn't be happier about it.
Jazz Chisholm went from playing for the 39-67 Miami Marlins to the first place New York squad and has not shied away from sharing his joy about his new team when speaking to the media after his first game.
"It was super exciting. I mean every kid dreams of being a Yankee. It's the most famous team in baseball," said Chisholm with a huge smile per video from the YES Network. "I mean everybody's favorite player was Derek Jeter growing up. I had him as an owner. I just feel like it was only right to come and put on the uniform."
His first night with New York was an interesting one as he was thrown into the fire against the bitter rival Boston Red Sox. He went 1-for-5 and scored a run in front of one of the most raucous crowds he's played against.
"When I found out I was being traded here, it was great. I mean I found out I was gonna go to a contending team that was in first place," Chisholm said. "I'm excited to play in October for the Yankees."
The 26-year-old has been the franchise player for Miami since his breakout All-Star season back in 2022. He's done well when healthy, but things might be a bit easier now that the focus isn't solely on him every night.
'I was super excited to play with Judge, Soto, Stroman and Rodon. I could keep going on forever," said the slugger. "I mean these are guys that even when you're not playing with them, you still like to watch them play because you're a fan of the game and like to be in the same clubhouse with these guys, it helps a lot and it's really exciting."
Chisholm joins New York as a player that can shine in both the outfield and middle infield. He played centerfield during his debut, but will likely also split time at second base.
At the plate, he's slashing a solid .248/.322/.404 line following Sunday's performance. He's hit 13 home runs, putting himself on pace for around the same as he's had in the past. He'll quickly set personal bests for both RBI and stolen bases, however.
His speed and positional versatility should prove crucial to the next couple months of Yankees baseball.