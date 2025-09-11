Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Release Guidelines for Game Donald Trump is Attending

The New York Yankees have released stadium guidelines for an upcoming game, with considerations for security as Donald Trump will be in attendance.

Aug 24, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) enters the field for pregame warmups before the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Donald Trump will attend a New York Yankees game for the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, and the Yankees have released stadium guidelines for fans attending the game.

Trump will visit the Pentagon for a memorial in the morning, and attend the Yankees game (their third in a series against the Detroit Tigers) in the evening. The Yankees' second game against the Tigers began with a moment of silence for Trump ally Charlie Kirk, who had died from a fatal shooting earlier in the day.

Yankee Stadium during a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk
Sep 10, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of the main scoreboard at Yankee Stadium during a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk before the game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to a report from the New York Post, Trump may use Yankee Stadium as a venue to meet with New York major Eric Adams to discuss a possible role with the Trump administration. Adams is in the midst of a highly publicized mayoral race with democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani. Adams maintains that he is only interested in being mayor of New York, but top Trump adviser Steve Witkoff reportedly met with Adams about a possible ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia.

The Yankees' guidelines for the game are detailed, including recommended arrival times, what to bring and what to expect.

"Stadium gates will open to ticketed fans at 4:00 p.m. (three hours before the scheduled first pitch time of 7:05 p.m.)," the statement read, h/t Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. "Guests are encouraged to arrive as close to 4:00 p.m. as possible to expedite entry."

"Bags will NOT be allowed in Yankee Stadium with the exception of one 'cutch-type' bag per guest. The maximum size of a clutch bag is 4.5" x 6.5"."

"Guests should make every effort to restrict personal items to an absolute minimum. Any such items should be able to fit in a pocket."

"All bags, personal items and their contents will be inspected before being permitted into Yankee Stadium."

"There is NO storage area at Yankee Stadium for prohibited items."

"Bottles, cans and liquids will NOT be permitted in Yankee Stadium. Restricted items include empty, reusable water bottles."

"Laptops and tablets will NOT be permitted in Yankee Stadium."

"Guests should expect that typically accessible areas inside and outside Yankee Stadium may become restricted spaces before, during or after the game."

