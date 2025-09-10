Yankees Hold Moment of Silence for Charlie Kirk
The New York Yankees held a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk ahead of their second game with the Detroit Tigers.
The Yankees displayed an image of Kirk with the words, "Remembering Charlie Kirk". They elaborated on the moment of silence on Twitter.
"Before tonight's game we held a moment of silence in memoriam of Charlie Kirk," the Yankees' social media post read. "Kirk founded the youth activist group “Turning Point USA” and had become a fixture on college campuses. Charlie Kirk, a husband and father of two children, was 31 years old."
Kirk, a right-wing political figure and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot at a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University earlier in the day. The news shocked the political world, with many prominent political figures memorializing him upon his death.
A suspect was taken into custody following the Utah Valley University event, but was released when investigators determined that the individual could not have been the perpetrator. In the meantime, FBI director Kash Patel had shared on social media that the individual who "that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody.” The investigation is ongoing.
Kirk was taken to a nearby hospital following the shooting, where he reportedly underwent surgery, but ultimately did not survive a fatal shot to the neck. Donald Trump announced his death on Truth Social at 2:40pm.
A 30-second moment of silence was held for Kirk in the House of Representatives. The session then devolved into shouting and intense debate about how to respond to gun violence.
In March, the Yankees held a moment of silence for Miller Gardner, son of retired Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, who died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Over the weekend, the Yankees held a moment of silence for former New York Mets Manager Davey Johnson.
In late August, on the day of the Annunciation School and Church shooting in Minneapolis, the Toronto Blue Jays held a similar moment of silence for the victims of the attack ahead of a game against the Minnesota Twins.
