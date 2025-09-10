Inside The Pinstripes

Former Yankees Outfielder Implicated in Tigers Harassment Scandal

A former New York Yankees outfielder and color commentator served as Detroit Tigers broadcaster for just one season.

Sep 27, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Cameron Maybin (38) celebrates hitting a home run in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Cameron Maybin (38) celebrates hitting a home run in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Former New York Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin has been implicated as part of a massive sexual harassment scandal surrounding the Detroit Tigers organization.

According to an investigation by The Athletic, Maybin is one of eight former members of the Detroit Tigers organization, business arm or broadcast partners that were accused of mistreating women working with the team. The accusations range from offensive comments to physical harm from several employees surrounding the team, including four vice presidents, since 2023.

The investigation revealed systemic harassment and "dysfunction" at various levels of the Tigers organization, with one female employee telling The Athletic that the team is not a work environment where women can feel safe.

According to the investigation, Maybin made lewd comments to a female team employee and sent inappropriate text messages and calls to at least two women associated with the Tigers. In texts acquired by The Athletic, Maybin told one woman "probably not the best idea we hang I'm trying to stay married."

Per The Athletic, human resources officials within the Tigers organization were inquiring about Maybin's behavior at the beginning of the 2023 season. While Maybin continued to appear in broadcasts throughout the season, he was not brought back for 2024.

Maybin did not respond to The Athletic's requests for comment. However, the network that employed both him and fellow former Tiger Craig Monroe, who was removed from air after being accused of sexually abusing a minor in 2024, released a statement regarding both men.

"Upon being made aware of the allegations against Cameron Maybin and Craig Monroe, we coordinated with the Tigers, and both were removed from the network's broadcasts, and their contracts were not renewed," the statement read.

Maybin played just one season for the Yankees, in 2019, slashing .285/ .364/ .494. In the post season, Maybin signed with the Tigers for his third stint with the team in his 15-year career. Maybin retired in 2021 with the Yankees crosstown rival, the New York Mets. He served as color commentator for Yankees broadcasts on YES Network for the 2022 season, but did not return.

