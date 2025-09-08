NL Contender Expected to Outbid Yankees for Top Free Agent
For years, even decades, the New York Yankees were the "Evil Empire," constantly outbidding rivals for top free agents and assembling the most expensive roster in the big leagues.
But those days are long gone, in part because of general manager Brian Cashman's attempts to massage the luxury tax thresholds. However there's another piece to this equation: the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They are spending money on the West Coast as if it grows on trees and finding ways to sign the biggest stars in the game, including MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.
So it should come as no surprise that the Dodgers once again are projected to beat out the Yankees for a top free agent.
"Despite Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker’s struggles since the All-Star break, hitting .242 with only five homers and 17 RBI, rival executives still believe he’ll be the highest-paid player in free agency," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday. "Their prediction where he’ll land? The Dodgers, who badly could use outfield help."
The 28-year-old Tucker has hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five seasons. The four-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and Silver Slugger Award in 2023.
"Tucker's best comparable might be Mookie Betts, not because of the similarities of their games but rather the level at which they produce while maintaining minuscule strikeout rates,"ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote last week. "Few players are as good at any of the three facets of the game as Tucker, let alone all three. Betts is the most obvious, and he signed a 12-year, $365 million deal that started in his age-28 season.
"So, yeah, the number is going to be big -- likely in the $400 million range," Passan added. "The Philadelphia Phillies could desperately use a big corner outfield bat, particularly if the next player on this list takes his talents elsewhere. The San Francisco Giants need a complement to Rafael Devers in the middle of the lineup. Others, including the Cubs, will be in the mix. The market will find Tucker, as it eventually does with the best players in every class."
However the New York Post's Jon Heyman doesn't think the Yankees will be in on Tucker.
"An incredibly consistent 29-year-old all-around talent who might be priced out of Chicago," Heyman wrote last week. "Landing spots: Dodgers, Giants, Red Sox, Cubs."
Tucker currently leads the Cubs in on-base percentage (.381) and OPS (.854). He's a big reason why Chicago is in first place in the National League Wild Card standings.
