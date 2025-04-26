New York Yankees Reliever Looks Sharp in Injury Rehab Debut in Minors
The New York Yankees have dealt with a myriad of pitching injuries this season, including in their bullpen.
One of those key pieces began his injury rehab assignment on Saturday at Class A Tampa.
Jonathan Loáisiga, the 30-year-old right-hander, threw a scoreless inning of relief in his first action of the season as the Tarpons faced the Dunedin Blue Jays. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out one batter as he threw 10 pitches, eight of which were strikes.
When he’ll rejoin the Yankees is unclear.
He is about a year removed from an internal brace procedure on his throwing elbow. His season ended last April when he was diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, the one associated with Tommy John surgery. He also suffered a right flexor strain.
Loáisiga’s procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister, who is also the team surgeon for the Texas Rangers and one of the foremost surgeons in the field. The internal brace surgery means that he avoided a full Tommy John reconstruction, which would have been the second of his career.
That’s the surgery that starter Gerrit Cole had in March and will keep him out of this season and likely at least half of the 2026 season.
Even though it wasn’t a full reconstruction, pitchers recovering from the internal brace typically need a long ramp-up to get ready for game action.
His last full season was in 2022, when he made 50 appearances for the Yankees and went 2-3 with a 4.13 ERA. He struck out 37 and walked 19 in 48 innings.
In 2023, right elbow inflammation put him on the 15-day and, later, the 60-day injured list and he only made 17 appearances as he went 0-2 with a 3.06 ERA. He struck out six and walked two in 17 innings.
For his career, all with the Yankees, he is 19-11 with a 3.44 ERA since he made his debut in 2018. He has struck out 207 and walked 72 in 219.2 career innings.
Along with Cole, the Yankees also have starter Luis Gil on the injured list, though he is expected to return at some point this season. Also on the 15-day or 60-day injured list are Clayton Beeter, JT Brubaker, Jake Cousins, Scott Effross and Marcus Stroman.
The Yankees’ game on Saturday with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday was rained out and the two teams will play a traditional doubleheader on Sunday.