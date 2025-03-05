New York Yankees Rising Star's Health Issues Just One of Several Concerns
The biggest news for the New York Yankees during spring training this year has been the amount of injuries the team is battling through already.
There are already two players from their projected starting lineup, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and third baseman DJ LeMahieu, who don’t look like they will be ready for Opening Day.
On the pitching staff, relievers Scott Effross and Jake Cousins both suffered injuries in camp. Minor league pitcher Chase Hampton underwent Tommy John surgery. JT Brubaker fractured his ribs and Jonathan Loasiga needs more time to rehab from his injury.
The biggest blow to the staff is the loss of Luis Gil.
The reigning Rookie of the Year Award winner in the American League is dealing with a high-grade lat strain that will result in him not throwing for at least six weeks.
After a ramp up period, he could be back in the mix sometime in May, but the Yankees are going to be without a key part of their starting rotation for an extended period of time and other players are going to have to step up in his place.
Injuries unfortunately aren’t anything new for Gil to deal with as he missed most of the 2022 and 2023 campaigns as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.
It was anyone’s guess what he would provide the team with in 2024 but he turned in a highly productive campaign across 29 starts.
Gil threw 151.2 innings with 171 strikeouts and a 3.50 ERA to take home the award. However, as Ryan Phillips of Sports Illustrated pointed out, he has more than just staying healthy to worry about upon his return.
The breakout performer needs to worry about a regression, as some of his production and underlying stats don’t paint the picture of an emerging ace.
Easily the biggest concern is his control, as a 12.1% walk rate is going to eventually catch up to any pitcher, even one that generates whiffs as often as Gil does with his career 27.3% strikeout rate.
His 77 walks led the Major Leagues despite being 63rd in innings pitched. That contributed to an xFIP of 4.36, which suggests that his overall numbers were aided by luck or unsustainable defensive performances.
“When you factor in an average exit velocity in the 35th percentile and an opposing chase rate in the 15th percentile, his future looks shakier than the surface numbers would suggest,” Phillips wrote.
Those numbers also hint that his 6.2 H/9 from 2024 may not be sustainable once he returns to the mound in 2025 either.
Luckily for New York and Gil, the team isn’t relying on him to perform like an ace. They have Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon ahead of him in the rotation, affording him a little wiggle room as he continues honing his craft.
The talent is certainly there for him to become a top of the rotation performer, but he needs to cut down on the walks to achieve that.