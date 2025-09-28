Yankees Infielder Opens Up About Recent Struggles
New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon has been struggling at the plate lately, but with a solo homer during the Yankees' second takedown of the Baltimore Orioles, McMahon may be regaining some necessary confidence. He talked about the home run and his recent struggles after the game.
"Watching Judge and Stanton and all the rest of the guys have all the fun, felt like a good time to finally get involved," McMahon said.
"It's been tough, I've been really honest with you guys, it's no secret I've been struggling. But I've been in that grind every day working with the hitting coaches, and to see it come out in the game today definitely felt good."
He went on to sing the praises of teammates Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, especially given their recent performances in the Orioles series.
"Those guys [...] are the heartbeat of this team," McMahon said. "Coming through when the team needs them the most, you kind of expect it because that's just who they are to their core. They're big team guys so it's awesome."
McMahon has been a team player since arriving in the Bronx. In a recent interview after a start, Max Fried shared that McMahon asks him to get him the ball as much as possible during games, hoping to take as much stress off Fried as possible.
McMahon has been with the Yankees since the trade deadline, when he was acquired from the Colorado Rockies as part of the Yankees' effort to shore up the infield. Since, he has slashed .212/ .313/ .340 with four home runs and 18 RBIs for the team.
In an interview with the New York Post's Steve Serby, McMahon talked about his wavering confidence at the plate and how he plans to approach the postseason.
"It’s coming and going," McMahon said. "This game’s hard, man. I’m looking for a little fix, and right after I’m done with this interview I’ll be going to the cage for a little bit working with the coaches. I know I can do some really good things at the plate, and just trying to get that going so I can help the team."
"[...] this game, it takes one swing. It takes one swing to get it back, so I’m just going up there, I’m trying to grind ‘em out, do whatever the situation asks me to do and hopefully get going and try to help during playoffs."
