Yankees Manager Reacts to AL East Deciding Finale
With one game remaining before the end of our regularly scheduled programming, the AL East is still up for grabs. The New York Yankees will have to beat the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays have to lose to the Tampa Bay Rays in order for the Yankees to take the division. Fans and commentators are excited about the prospect, and they aren't the only ones.
In an interview following the Yankees' second win against the Orioles, manager Aaron Boone was asked how he feels about the division coming down to the last day of the regular season.
"Kind of crazy," Boone said. "You know, 162 games and whatever happens today it's going to come down to that last day. That's baseball, Suzyn, that's the beauty of our sport. For those of us, you guys and fans that live and die with their team all summer long, it should make for an exciting day."
Boone was ejected from the second Yankees vs. Orioles game for arguing with an umpire, a controversial ejection given Boone's comparably mild reaction. This was Boone's seventh ejection of the season, tied with Oli Marmol of the St. Louis Cardinals for the most in the league.
Boone's management has been the subject of significant controversy this season, and fans speculate that it could be his last season at the helm if the Yankees fail to secure a World Series win. Over the summer, during the worst of the Yankees' struggles, commentators even began naming their ideal replacements for a post-Boone era. He has been criticized for his mismanagement of the bullpen, and for an apparent devotion to shortstop Anthony Volpe, who has improved significantly since receiving a medically necessary cortisone shot.
The chatter has died down significantly since the Yankees got back to winning again.
With this final game of the season, the Yankees can either earn themselves a bye or a spot in a Wild Card series. Per MLB on Twitter, Game 162 will mean a high-stakes day across the American League.
"What’s up for grabs during Game 162:
- The AL East
- The AL Central
- The 3rd NL Wild Card
- Seeding for the AL bracket"
