Yankees Star Avoids Worst-Case Injury Scenario
The New York Yankees had a major injury scare in their penultimate game of the regular season, but it appears they avoided a worst-case scenario.
With New York up 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles, Jazz Chisholm Jr. stepped to the plate against Grant Wolfram, who proceeded to hit the Yankees' star second baseman in the forearm with a 97 mph sinker.
Chisholm didn't wait to be checked out on the field and instead headed right to the Yankees' dugout while wincing before bending over on the steps as the trainer came over to evaluate him.
The 27-year-old's day was done at that point, and he was replaced by José Caballero at second. The good news, however, is that the Yankees announced X-rays on Chisholm's forearm were negative.
His CT scan was also negative, and the team also stated that he doesn't have any structural damage.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone adopted a hopeful mindset when discussing Chisholm's status after the game.
“The early sign is good,” Boone said, per The Athletic's Brendan Kuty. “It looks like it got him in the meat of the forearm. He’s going to get some more tests just to be sure, but we’re hopeful.”
Aaron Judge knows that Chisholm will play a big role in dictating how far New York advances during the playoffs, and thus is hoping that he'll be OK moving forward.
“Especially this time of year, going into the postseason, he’s going to be a big part of what we do in October,” Judge said, per Kuty. “You never like seeing him go down in that pain. You wonder what’s going to happen, especially being hit in the forearm, hand area. You never know what’s going to happen. I’m praying that it’s going to be all right.”
Chisholm also collided with Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson on a throw to second base from Cody Bellinger in the top of the fourth inning. Both players emerged from that situation without any injuries.
The Yankees still have a ton to play for in their regular season finale, as a win over Baltimore and a Toronto Blue Jays loss to the Tampa Bay Rays would hand New York the AL East title and home-field advantage through the ALCS.
Chisholm's availability is unknown at this point in time, but it seems unlikely that he'll be in the lineup vs. the Orioles at the moment. With 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases and an .816 OPS on the year, the Yankees may prefer to keep him out of harm's way until the postseason begins.
