New York Yankees Slugger Predicted to Get Contract Worth 'GDP of a Small Country'
The New York Yankees can't focus too much on Juan Soto's pending contract situation. They're currently in a major playoff push, holding a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.
However, it feels safe to say that the front office is probably losing some sleep regarding the pending free agency of the left-handed superstar.
There are many reasons for that, too, and they all make perfect sense. Not only is Soto arguably the best hitter in Major League Baseball, maybe outside of Aaron Judge, but he also brings fans to the ballpark. He's a good investment for the team in terms of long-term success and helps make money for the owners. For those two reasons alone, there's no reason for them not to re-sign him.
The only reason they should lose him is if a different team comes in and gives an offer that sounds so outrageous that it wouldn't make sense for the Yankees to match it.
Even then, one could argue that he deserves every penny.
But what does that future contract look like? It's tough to predict because he could genuinely reset the market for hitters. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN predicted contracts for pending free agents, predicting that Soto could land a contract that's the size of a "GDP of a small country."
"The biggest contract that agent Scott Boras has ever negotiated is Bryce Harper's 13-year, $330 million deal in February 2019 -- and Soto will easily clear that...
"At least 10 years with $500 million guaranteed are two big, round numbers to look for here. As I laid out in my previous piece, how much beyond those two numbers Soto can get will be a function of the handful of people who run the three to five teams that have interest in bidding in that area."
As McDaniel alluded to, agent Scott Boras always gets the top dollar for his clients. There's a reason why he's regarded as the top agent in the industry, so New York knows right off the bat that they won't get a discount.
Nonetheless, the pending free agency brings more pressure on the Yankees to win a World Series this season. If they lose him in the winter, not only would it be devastating because of the type of player he is, but the fact that they couldn't capitalize with him being on the roster would sting.