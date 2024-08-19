Surprising Club Linked To Yankees' Juan Soto For 'Entertainment Factor'
The New York Yankees certainly will have plenty of competition for superstar Juan Soto.
Soto has been a revelation for the Yankees this year and is one of the biggest reasons why New York is considered to be one of the top contenders to win the World Series this season. The Yankees will have to open up the checkbook if they want to keep Soto after the season.
The 25-year-old likely will land a contract that will clear $500 million and speculation already has started to build about who could be involved. There surely will be plenty of rumors over the next few months and FanSided's Terrence Jordan put together a list of 10 teams that could make sense for Soto for the "entertainment factor" and surprisingly had the Kansas City Royals as the No. 3 roster.
"Every baseball fan loves a good curveball, so here's my best attempt at the old Uncle Charlie," Jordan said. "The Royals aren't even mentioned on Heyman's list, but they should be. The small-market team signed budding superstar Bobby Witt Jr. to an 11-year contract with an AAV of over $26 million this past offseason, and the dividends have been immediate. Kansas City already has 10 more wins than it managed all of last year, in 41 fewer games. That's good enough to make them the third Wild Card team as of now.
"The Royals ascendance hasn't been a fluke, as in addition to Witt and Royals lifer Salvador Perez, the pitching staff has been phenomenal, with four starters sporting an ERA of 3.50 or less. Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans figure to be Cy Young finalists, and both will be in Kansas City for at least two more years. Kansas City needs to strike while the iron is hot."
Soto is going to land a massive deal and while for the baseball world it may be fun to think of a small-market team like the Royals getting a superstar like him, it's not going to happen.
