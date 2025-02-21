New York Yankees Star Pitching Prospect Chase Hampton Underwent Tommy John Surgery
The New York Yankees and the fan base had to have known something troubling was going on with star prospect Chase Hampton when newly-extended manager Aaron Boone revealed the young pitcher was dealing with something to his UCL.
And Greg Joyce of The New York Post confirmed the worst fears, reporting that Hampton underwent Tommy John surgery on Friday morning.
That's a tough blow for both the Yankees and their sixth-ranked prospect.
Taken in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB draft, he had a great debut professional season the following year with a 3.63 ERA across his 20 starts, striking out 145 batters in 106.2 innings pitched across the High Single-A and Double-A levels.
But, Hampton didn't pitch until July 1 this past season after he dealt with a flexor strain.
It looked like the issue was behind him since he posted a 2.41 ERA in seven starts, but he then later dealt with a lower body injury that shut him down after Aug. 10.
This spring was supposed to be a breakout camp for him, showcasing his high-end talent that could have him reaching the Triple-A level in just his third year of professional baseball if all went well.
Unfortunately, he's now going to be on the shelf for the entire season.
New York originally said he was dealing with another flexor injury when they first revealed what was ailing Hampton, but Boone said the 23-year-old would get further testing to check out the UCL problem that also popped up.
That must have revealed the need for Tommy John surgery, which he underwent on Feb. 21.