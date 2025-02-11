New York Yankees Star Reliever Dealing With Injury, Questionable For Opening Day
The New York Yankees got some bad injury news on just their first day of spring camp.
As first stated in Aaron Boone's press conference on Tuesday afternoon via a report fromMLB.com insider Bryan Hoch, Yankees right-handed reliever Jake Cousins is dealing with a forearm strain.
He is not expected to begin throwing until next week, which puts his Opening Day status into the category of questionable.
New York first acquired Cousins in a trade with the Chicago White Sox last winter in exchange for cash considerations. He never pitched a game for the White Sox after signing a minor league deal there before being traded to the Yankees.
Upon arriving in New York, Cousins had the best campaign of his career.
In 37 appearances for the Yankees in the 2024 regular season, he pitched to a formidable 2.37 ERA while striking out 53 batters in just 38 innings pitched.
He dealt with an injury in September but returned for the playoffs. Unfortunately, he struggled mightily under the bright October lights.
With a 7.71 ERA in two appearances during the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, and a 11.57 ERA in three World Series appearances against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a strong season ended on a sour note for Cousins.
The 30-year-old has pitched at the MLB level since 2021, spending three campaigns with the Milwaukee Brewers and making 51 appearances during that time.
With a 3.08 ERA from 2021-2023, Cousins has always showed promise when he's gotten a chance on an MLB mound, but he just hasn't been able to stay healthy consistently enough to take that next step.
Expected to be a key part of New York's bullpen in 2025, an injury before the year even begins is not the best start after he was hoping to put the poor playoff showings behind him.
The Yankees relief staff as a whole is expected to be better this season after acquiring a true closer in two-time All-Star Devin Williams.
New York will hope Cousins' seemingly minor injury is just that and he's able to begin normal throwing sooner rather than later as the Yankees begin serious preparations to chase a championship once again in 2025.