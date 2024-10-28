New York Yankees' Starter Pitching With Blister on Finger
This is something to keep an eye on.
Following the New York Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series to go down 2-0, left-hander Carlos Rodon told SNY baseball insider Andy Martino that he is dealing with a blister on one of his fingers.
Rodon started Game 2 for the Yankees on Saturday and was the losing pitcher, giving up four runs across 3.1 innings.
“I’ve had it before,” Rodon told Martino of his blister. “Not a big deal.”
While Rodon told SNY that the blister would not hinder his availability later in the World Series, he did say this is the first time he has had one this year.
The Yankees need to win at least two games to extend the series to six. Should they reach Game 6, Rodon would likely take the ball for the second time in the Fall Classic.
Rodon has had an up-and-down postseason for the Yankees. The southpaw gave up four runs in both his lone ALDS start and first World Series outing. He did, however, have a strong ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, tossing 10.2 innings and allowing three runs across two starts.
Next to ace Gerrit Cole, Rodon is the Yankees' No. 2 starter and they will be relying on him to pitch to his All-Star form in order to have a chance at pulling off a comeback against the Dodgers.
But they need to get there first. Righty Clarke Schmidt is set to start Game 3 on Monday night as the series shifts back to the Bronx. Hard-throwing rookie Luis Gil is scheduled to take the hill in Game 4 as of now. Cole would presumably start Game 5 should the Yankees take one of the next two games.