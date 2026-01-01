Jon Heyman Gives Promising Update On Yankees Pitching Target

The New York Yankees have been linked to Japanese starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai this offseason, and a recent update (appearing to come from Imai himself) recently gave outside observers pause.

Imai, as translated by a number of news outlets -- or perhaps, all quoting one mistranslation -- recently suggested that he has no offers from MLB teams at the moment, coming to the realization himself that there is a difference between teams showing interest and making him formal offers.

In a recent live stream for Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman suggested that the comments were misinterpreted, and Imai is likely talking to a number of teams and should land a good deal soon.

"Imai!" Heyman began. "There [were] translations and one guy at the New York Post about what he said or didn't say and I think that's kind of dicey. I can't imagine that he actually said 'I don't have any offers', I don't see that as a possibility."

Scott Boras on the Yankees interest in Japanese free agent SP Tatsuya Imai back at the Winter Meetings.

"He is, right now, holding Zoom conferences with multiple teams, we know about the [Chicago] Cubs we think the [Philadelphia] Phillies, the Yankees, although Jack Curry had kind of suggested that the Yankees aren't that likely for Imai -- the Mets have been connected to Imai as well. [...] I can't imagine he's doing poorly."

Pessimistic Comments From Curry, Aaron Boone

The aforementioned comment from Curry was also concerning, as Curry suggested on a recent episode of MLB's Hot Stove that the Yankees are not connected to Imai at all.

"Yeah you talk about Imai and in a lot of places there's the connection between Imai and the Yankees being made," Curry said on MLB's Hot Stove this week. "I want to tell you, the vibe that I'm getting is that that connection does not exist."



Imai, 27, logged a 1.92 ERA in 2025 with the Saitama Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball, and will remain in the MLB posting system until Jan. 2 at 5 pm EST (or until he is signed, of course).

The Yankees still may not have a connection with him regardless, as manager Aaron Boone said earlier this month that the Yankees had not met with Imai, sharing that he was unsure that they would meet with him at all. Imai is just one possible solution to the Yankees' current pitching problems, but he is a favorite solution among fans who would love to see the Yankees land a Japanese star.

