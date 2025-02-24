New York Yankees' Top Prospect Show Growing Pains at New Defensive Position
With spring training games underway, one member of the New York Yankees is having a hard time adjusting to his new position.
Coming into the spring, one player who everyone was excited to see was top prospect Jasson Dominguez.
The switch-hitting outfielder has been the top prospect for New York for a few years now and 2025 appears to be the year that he will be playing a significant role on the team.
With the addition of Cody Bellinger this offseason, who plays either center field or first base, the young prospect of the Yankees has been asked to move to left field.
In a few opportunities in the Majors, this is where he has been asked to play and the results have been mixed.
So far in spring training, he isn't off to the best start defensively once again. On what looked like a play that he should have made in left field coming toward center, Dominguez didn’t look good tracking a ball against the Detroit Tigers in a recent game.
With him already being under the microscope defensively, any mistake is going to be amplified for the young outfielder.
However, this is what spring training is for, and as a natural center fielder, switching to left field shouldn’t end up being an issue.
At just 22 years old, New York is putting a lot of faith in Dominguez to be their starting outfielder in 2025. Even if there have been some defensive blunders, the top prospect of the Yankees can be a five-tool player.
In the minors last year, Dominguez flashed what he can do at the plate. He slashed .314/.376/.504 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI, and 16 stolen bases.
New York is relying on him to be an everyday starter for them this coming season and he has the potential to be the leadoff hitter for the team as well.
There is a lot to like about what he can potentially bring to the team from an offensive standpoint, but the defense in left field needs to be better.
As spring training rolls on, the Yankees should be trying to get him as many reps as possible in left field to get comfortable. It is a bit surprising with his background as a center fielder that he has had some struggles, but perhaps the way the ball is coming off the bat has caused issues.
Overall, Dominguez can be a special player for New York. Hopefully, reps during the spring help him get to where he needs to be at his new position.