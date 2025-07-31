Yankees Trade Rockies for Reliever
The New York Yankees have struck again, as YES Network's Jack Curry has reported that the club is acquiring right-handed reliever Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies.
ESPN's Jeff Passan added that the Yankees are sending infield prospect Roc Riggio and left-handed pitching prospect Ben Shields to Colorado, who MLB Pipeline ranked as the No. 10 and 28 farmhands in New York's minor league system.
The Athletic's Brendan Kuty connected the Yankees to Bird on Sunday, and it found a way to land him before the trade deadline passes at 6:00 p.m. today. He'll both reunite with Ryan McMahon in the Bronx and join David Bednar as the club's two bullpen additions thus far.
In 45 appearances and 53 1/3 innings for the Rockies this season, Bird recorded a 4.73 ERA with 62 strikeouts. The 29-year-old is one of the rare pitchers who found more success at Coors Field than on the road, as he posted a 2.48 ERA in Denver to go alongside a 7.40 ERA elsewhere in 2025.
Bird, whose career ERA sits at 4.57, is under club control through the 2028 campaign and has two minor league options remaining. His two best pitches, per Baseball Savant, are his sweeper and curveball, as they've generated Run Values of two and three this season, respectively.
The Yankees may still add another bullpen arm and could look to acquire a starting pitcher as well.
