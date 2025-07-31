Yankees Named Frontrunners for Pirates Closer
Just about every contender besides the New York Yankees has picked up a reliever or two ahead of today's trade deadline, but that could soon change.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has reported that the Yankees are currently discussing a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-handed closer David Bednar, and that an official from another club involved in the sweepstakes for the two-time All-Star believes New York is the favorite to land him.
"The New York Yankees, facing the losses of top relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to free agency, are seeking a high-leverage arm who is under club control beyond this season," Rosenthal wrote.
"Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar fits the description.
"The Yankees and Pirates are discussing a trade involving Bednar, according to sources briefed on the discussions. An official from one team involved in the pursuit of Bednar believes the Yankees are the front-runner."
USA Today's Bob Nightengale previously reported that the asking price for Bednar was inflating amidst mounting interest in him around the league. Furthermore, MLB insider Francys Romero stated that the Yankees and Pirates had discussions surrounding the 30-year-old over the weekend, though no deal came together at that time.
Bednar was among the league's top relievers from 2021 to 2023, logging a 2.25 ERA and 61 saves in 179 2/3 innings over that stretch while making trips to the Midsummer Classic in 2022 and 2023.
The 2024 campaign was a rough one for him, as he finished with a 5.77 ERA across 57 2/3 frames, but he's completely bounced back this year to the tune of a 2.37 ERA and 1.96 FIP with 17 saves in 38 innings for Pittsburgh.
With most of the other premier bullpens arms now off the market, there's an argument to be made that Bednar's the best player available at the position. He'll cost a good amount considering he's under control next season as well, but the Yankees look poised to make a move.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!