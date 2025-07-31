Yankees Not Done After David Bednar Trade
After pulling off their biggest move of the deadline thus far by acquiring closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a package headlined by catching prospect Rafael Flores, the New York Yankees are remaining active in hopes of plugging more roster holes before the 6:00 p.m. trade deadline.
According to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty, the current expectation is that the Yankees won't be stagnant over the next few hours and are engaged in the bullpen market while also keeping their options open as it pertains to adding starters as well.
"The Yankees aren't expected to stand pat after adding David Bednar," Kuty wrote on X. "As previously reported, they have been all over the bullpen market, and they have been keeping in touch on starting pitchers."
On that note, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch mentioned that New York has asked the Miami Marlins for a package that includes both right-handed starter Sandy Alcantara and right-handed reliever Anthony Bender.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported earlier in the day that the Marlins covet Spencer Jones and have focused on him in trade talks with the Yankees as multiple different concepts have been mulled over.
Alcantara is having a down year with a 6.36 ERA over 109 innings in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, though his reputation precedes him. The 29-year-old put together one of the more dominant campaigns in recent memory back in 2022, posting a 2.28 ERA with six complete games en route to winning the National League Cy Young Award.
With another year of control at $17.3 million in 2026 plus a club option for $21 million for 2027, Alcantara would be a major get for the Yankees.
Bender is among the league's most underrated relievers, which would make him another worthwhile addition for New York should a deal come together. In 45 appearances and 44 1/3 innings this season, he's logged a 1.83 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts while inducing ground balls at an elite 50.4 percent rate.
It remains to be seen if the Yankees can come to terms on a trade with Miami. If they can't, however, it's pretty clear that they'll still pursue other avenues through which they can upgrade their pitching staff.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!