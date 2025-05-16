Yankees Trade LHP to Brewers
The New York Yankees have sent left handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny to the Milwuakee Brewers, the team announced. Zastryzny returns to the Brwers, where he spent the 2024 season. The 33-year-old did not appear for New York in an MLB game.
Zastryzny holds a 4-0 MLB record throughout his career, spending time with the Chicago Cubs from 2016-2018, New York Mets in 2022, Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023 and then last season with the Brewers. He was claimed by the Cubs last fall but rejected assignment and opted for free agency, where he signed with New York.
Throughout his run with the Yankees, it was hard to envision Zastryzny getting an opportunity to be called up. While a good depth piece in the minors, the Yankees bullpen has been set, leaving little wiggle room throughout the veteran's time there.
The Yankees received cash considerations in exchange for the starting pitcher.
Zastryzny will join the Brewers roster, with the team optioning Elvis Peguero to make room for the south paw pitcher. He'll get an opportunity to showcase himself to his new/former team now that he returns to the big leagues after a stint in New York.
