Yankees Fans Send Brutal Messages to Juan Soto
The New York Yankees will welcome Juan Soto to Yankee Stadium for the first time since the outfielder chose to leave the pinstripes and change colors last offseason. Both sides knows it's going to be a hostile environment, and fans are getting started early.
ESPN New York set up a camera for fans to send their message to Soto before the game, and they didn't hold back. Soto made it known it was going to be all versus one when he returned, and that's only being reinforced with the fanbase.
"Juan Soto could get the hell out of New York," one fan said.
"Soto who," said another.
"You just did it for the money, man," added another.
Many made sure he knew that he "made the wrong choice," and had honest questions about why he would chose the Mets.
"I think Juan Soto should just stay home," a fan said. "He shouldn't be part of any team."
That was only some. There's plenty more in the video below.
Soto made it known he knew what was coming in New York, and that the Yankees fans wouldn't hold back with their welcome of boos. The superstar outfield signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets this past offseason.
"It's going to be 50,000 against 1. They're going to try to get on me, you know. It's part of it,"Soto said to the New York Post. "Whatever they do, they have a right to do it ... It's going to be good. We're going to have a good time."
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!