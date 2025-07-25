Yankees Trade Rockies For All-Star Third Baseman
The New York Yankees have made their first big move of the 2025 trade deadline, as MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has reported that the club is acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies for pitching prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz.
The Yankees are the first to strike on the third base market, thus forcing teams like the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers to look elsewhere for an upgrade at the position.
New York had been among the favorites to land Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez, though the organization instead opted to bring in his NL West counterpart in McMahon.
An All-Star in 2024, McMahon is currently slashing .217/.314/.403 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs this season. The 30-year-old also led the National League in strikeouts at the time of the trade with 127.
As is par for the course with Rockies hitters, McMahon has struggled away from Coors Field throughout his nine-year major league career. His .664 OPS on the road pales in comparison to his .818 OPS at home, and 88 of his 140 home runs have come in Denver.
McMahon is a stellar defender at the hot corner, however, with four Outs Above Average this season, and his 94.0 mph average exit velocity, which ranks in the 98th percentile according to Baseball Savant, suggests that his offensive numbers aren't a complete mirage.
With at least 22 homers in each of his last five full seasons, McMahon should be able to take advantage of the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium while also providing a much-needed defensive boost.
New York is taking on the remainder of McMahon's contract as part of the transaction. He is set to make just over $4 million for the rest of this year, per Spotrac, and is on the hook for $16 million in both 2026 and 2027.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!