Yankees Interest in Rockies Infielder Gaining Steam
The New York Yankees have been going shopping ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but have yet to pick out anything they like.
The Yankees, who fell last night to the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4, are in dire need of a third baseman, and are aggressively pursuing Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eugenio Suárez. However, Suárez may not be available for New York, and they're reportedly also exploring Colorado Rockies veteran Ryan McMahon. MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the Pinstripes are interested in McMahon in case their plan to pursue Suárez does not plan out.
Suárez offers more of what the Yankees are looking for: a solid defender who can spare even more embarrassing, game-losing errors (of which they've unfortunately had many this season) and contribute to the Pinstripes' stacked hitting lineup.
He's slashing a .252/ .325/ .593 with a .918 OPS, some of the best numbers he's offered in years. Suárez's 36 homers is third-best in the league behind superstars like Seattle Mariners pitcher Cal Raleigh, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani and the Yankees' own Aaron Judge. Meanwhile, McMahon is hitting a less impressive, but still respectable, .240/ .323/ .420 with a .918 OPS and 16 home runs. He leads the NL with 127 strikeouts.
Suárez is more attractive to the team for more than just his superior hitting stats. While McMahon's contract pays him $16 million through 2027, Suárez will be a free agent this winter. The Yankees are generally considered a team willing to buy top talent, but they're not only in need of a third baseman. In addition to the infield, the Pinstripes have to add to the starting rotation and bullpen.
As more and more reports roll in that the Seattle Mariners are the number one destination for Suárez, McMahon is becoming more an more attractive, even with his larger contract. New York has until 6 p.m. on July 31 to make any and all trades.
