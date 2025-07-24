Yankees' Aaron Judge Leads MLB in Wild Pitching Stat
The New York Yankees won their second game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, their first win in Toronto this season against the current American League East leaders.
The Blue Jays pitchers seem particularly wary of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, having now intentionally walked him seven times in this season alone. Overall, Judge has been intentionally walked more often than any other batter in the league. By a mile.
Judge has been intentionally walked 27 times, almost double the number for Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, who trails him with 13. Seattle Mariners catcher and current MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh is third with 12 intentional walks, and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (favored to be the NL MVP) follows with 11.
Even among the very best, pitchers are most hesitant to take chances with Judge's talent.
Judge has been the AL MVP twice now, in 2022 and 2024, and is the favorite to win it again in 2025. A seven-time All-Star, Judge continues to place himself among the best of the best Yankees players and MLB players overall, setting record after record in a historic career played entirely with the one team.
He leads the MLB with a .346 batting average, and is currently second to Raleigh in home runs with 36 and third to Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and Raleigh in RBIs with 82. He has a 6.9 WAR in 2025 and a career WAR of 59.4.
On Sunday, Judge tied Alex Rodriguez on the Yankees all-time home run list, now tied for sixth place with A-Rod behind five other legends: Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle and Babe Ruth. He recently became the fastest player in baseball history to get to 350 home runs, doing so in 1,088 games and beating Mark McGwire's previous record 1,280 by more than a season.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!