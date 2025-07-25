Yankees' Aaron Judge Makes Bold Promise
The New York Yankees' struggles from before the All-Star break have carried over into the second half, but Aaron Judge believes the club is about to turn the corner.
Speaking with reporters after a sloppy 8-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, during which the Yankees committed four errors, Judge remained confident that the team will return to its winning ways in the near future.
"We haven't hit our hot streak yet, but we're going to," he said, per the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips. "And when it does, watch out."
After holding a seven-game lead atop the AL East with a 35-20 record on May 28, the Yankees have now found themselves four games back of the Blue Jays for first place.
New York has compiled a 21-24 record since June 1 while going 1-6 in two separate road series against Toronto. The Yankees currently occupy the top Wild Card in the AL at 56-46, though they're sitting just 3 1/2 games up on the Texas Rangers, who are the first team out of the field.
The Yankees' poor fundamentals have cost the club time and time again for several years now, with members of the Los Angeles Dodgers publicly chastising them for it after winning the World Series over New York last fall.
Judge declared that the team must regroup during their off-day on Thursday before heading into a consequential weekend series at Yankee Stadium against the Philadelphia Phillies.
“We haven’t been playing that well on defense,” he said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “That’s one of the things we’ve got to clean up. Going into this off-day, we’ve got to refocus and tighten it up on defense. If we give any good team extra outs, it’s not going to go well for us.”
The clock is ticking, and if the Yankees don't bounce back in short order, their season could be in the balance.
