New York Yankees Unthinkable Trade With Red Sox Resurfaces After Latest Report
The New York Yankees have some serious problems at one of the most important positions on the field and in the lineup.
With presumptive starting third baseman DJ LeMahieu dealing with yet another injury and out for the foreseeable future, the Yankees are staring down the barrel of a platoon of Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza at the hot corner, a reality which is not ideal for a team looking to defend their American League pennant.
Though New York has been linked to multiple potential upgrades in the trade market — much of the noise revolved around St. Louis Cardinals legend Nolan Arenado — it does not seem like a deal is going to happen there with the season now less than two weeks away.
There are issues both in the lineup and in the starting rotation, and the Yankees are going to have a hard time making the playoffs at this rate if they stay the course rather than making another move.
Buzz has quieted surrounding a hated rival's dissatisfaction with his current situation, though an explosive new report over the weekend potentially could open things up again.
According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, Boston Red Sox slugging third baseman Rafael Devers considered asking the team for a trade before he publicly told the media he was willing to switch off the position if that's what the team wanted him to do in favor of former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman taking over third.
Initially, Bregman was supposed to come into Boston and play second base, but when that plan shifted, Devers defiantly stated he was not going to move to designated hitter and that third was his position, leading to initial speculation last month that he could become available via trade.
While things have been all quiet on that front, it's not completely out of the realm of possibility the Red Sox have been at least fielding offers behind the scenes and news has not broken due to Boston wanting to retain their leverage in negotiations.
Devers does not have a no-trade clause, therefore the Red Sox could simply ship him out of town to the highest bidder without any regard for what the three-time All-Star wanted, especially if things between the two sides have soured.
The kind of package the Yankees could put together — if they were involved in the sweepstakes — is not quite the talent-rich prospect pool other teams have, but if New York was willing to deal from the top of the pile, it's not out of the realm of possibility for them to have enough to entice their hated rival.
Make no mistake, a trade between the Yankees and Boston for a franchise player — one who for the record has absolutely destroyed New York throughout his career — would be earth shattering, especially at this point of the offseason.
But if the Red Sox have the phones open for Devers, the Yankees would be absolutely foolish to not be aggressively making calls.