New York Yankees Pushed by Michael Kay To Make Trade for Star Third Baseman
The New York Yankees are dealing with a dreadful situation at the third base position.
Already in a tough spot headed into spring training with aging and oft-injured veteran DJ LeMahieu set as the favorite to win the job, LeMahieu has now suffered a calf injury which to the surprise of absolutely nobody will keep him out for at least several weeks.
Even before LeMahieu was injured however, the Yankees have been linked heavily to the possibility of a substantial upgrade in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for veteran 10-time Gold Glove winning superstar Nolan Arenado.
Arenado is one of the best third baseman of his generation and while his production has begun to dip over the last two seasons, the Cardinals are willing to let him go for virtually nothing as they begin a rebuild themselves. It comes down to how much money each side is willing to take on, though by all accounts it seems both are dug in and a deal feels unlikely.
This week, YES Network play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay discussed the team's conundrum at the hot corner with Jon Heyman of the New York Post and suggested strongly New York make the move for Arenado, even naming a potential return piece.
"I've been saying this since the beginning of spring training, it's such a natural thing for me to bring Arenado over," Kay said. "I've heard that the Yankees are not that high on him, but when you're gonna go into the season with a combination of Oswaldo [Cabrera] and [Oswald] Peraza, I'm not sure you feel that great about it...I think if the Yankees could get the Cardinals to take Marcus Stroman, I would make that deal."
For as nice as it sounds, the idea of shipping off Stroman and his balloon of a contract to a St. Louis team who is getting rid of Arenado to shed salary does not feel all that likely. Unless the Yankees were willing to virtually eat the entire deal for Stroman in a trade, it's not going to happen.
At this point also, it may be in the best interest of New York to hold onto Stroman with Luis Gil already out for at least three months and now ace Gerrit Cole potentially dealing with an injury himself. Due to sheer need, Stroman has worked his way back into the starting rotation, at least for now.
Even if Stroman was not involved, one or both of the two teams involved would have to make some serious concessions from their current asking price.
With Arenado still under contract at a lucrative number for the next three seasons, it's tough to justify a move for him from the Yankees perspective which sees them take on a large chunk of that given his decline in production.
Nonetheless, it's a brutal spot New York finds itself in at third base if they choose not to make a move, a reality which despite Kay's pleas seems more and more likely with each passing day.