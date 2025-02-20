Could New York Yankees Make Unthinkable Blockbuster Trade for Angry Red Sox Star?
The New York Yankees are just weeks away from beginning a season after making no significant upgrades at the third base position and are making an enormous gamble on the health of the veteran DJ LeMahieu.
It's far from an ideal situation, but at least everyone on the Yankees roster has a pretty solid idea of where they are going to be playing and what teammates will be next to them in the field. For as low of a bar as that seems, the same cannot be said about every team across the league.
After the Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a lucrative three-year deal which will pay him $40 million per year, the assumption was the former Houston Astros star was being brought in to switch to second base. After all, the Yankee Killer himself Rafael Devers is under contract with the team for the next decade and has been the third baseman.
As the days following locking Bregman down went on however, reports emerged the Red Sox were seemingly undecided on plans going forward in the infield. Things came to a boiling point this week when Devers stated he would not move to DH and that third base is his position.
It got even messier when manager Alex Cora was asked about Devers being promised the position upon signing the long-term agreement and essentially told the media those who promised him that - namely former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom - were no longer in Boston and things have changed.
In all likelihood, the Red Sox will find a way to work this out whether it be Devers caving and moving to DH or playing Bregman at second as they had originally planned. But what if the unthinkable happened, both sides dug in, and Devers decided he wants out of the only professional organization he's known throughout his eight-year career?
First off to state the obvious, there is a 99.9% chance this is not going to happen. On top of those already long odds, it's even less likely Boston would entertain the idea of shipping their franchise player to New York. If the Yankees wanted to become involved in these hypothetical sweepstakes, pretty much everyone on the roster not named Aaron Judge would have to be made available.
For that reason perhaps more than any of the million other hurdles in this wacky hypothetical, it's incredibly unlikely.
Undeniably however, Devers is one of the best third baseman in the game - at least on the offensive side of the ball - and New York is in crippling need of one. Notoriously at his best against the Bronx Bombers, eliminating the possibility of him continuing to rake on the wrong side of tihe rivalary would perhaps be the biggest benefit of all.
For as much as this would delight the pinstripe faithful, don't hold your breath.
You can never truly count the Yankees out when it comes to making a big splash, but this is one where the baseball world would be absolutely floored.