New York Yankees' Gamble on Veteran's Health Will Make or Break Season
The New York Yankees roster this upcoming season is going to look significantly different than it would have a year ago, but there's at least one position where the story is similar in 2025 as 2024.
When the Yankees began the 2024 season, veteran DJ LeMahieu was still on the injured list with a foot fracture, an ailment which would hold him out until late May. LeMahieu's year was a complete disaster. He only played in 67 games and put up flat-out unplayable numbers when he was on the field.
The campaign ended for the 36-year-old in early September when he was placed on the injured list, this time with a hip issue which Aaron Boone has said was crippling his ability to hit, which was reflected in his dreadful numbers.
Slashing .204/.269/.259 in 2024, and coming off a 2023 season which was not strong by any means, it didn't seem out of the realm of possibility that New York had seen the last of LeMahieu in pinstripes.
According to Boone however, the four-time Gold Glove winner is now healthy and ready to go for the season for the first time in a long time, stating to the media in camp that he believes LeMahieu could have a major comeback this year.
New York solved its other biggest infield issue — at least temporarily — by bringing in Paul Goldschmidt to play first base. So third base now becomes the biggest red flag on the roster with the season approaching.
After choosing to sit out the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and seemingly not interested in a trade for Nolan Arenado either, the Yankees have sent a message to their fans saying they believe what they already have in the clubhouse at third is good enough.
Whether that means third base will be played by LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, or someone else remains to be seen. But it's safe to say LeMahieu is going to get the first crack at earning the job.
Turning 37 years old this summer, it's unlikely LeMahieu is going to have some sort of career resurgence, but if he can at least be something close to the 2022 version of himself while still providing his trademark elite defense, it would go a long way towards the Yankees getting better production from the position.
In 2022, he slashed 261/.357/.377/.734 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI in 125 games.
If what he's done the past two seasons is an accurate representation of the kind of player LeMahieu is now, New York will regret not pursuing another option or at the least an insurance plan this offseason.
What exactly LeMahieu brings to the to the table as the Yankees starting third baseman in 2025 is likely to be one of the biggest determining factors as to whether the team can contend for a World Series again.