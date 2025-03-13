NL Rival's Crafty Pitcher Floated as New York Yankees Trade Target
The New York Yankees are desperate for starting pitching help following the news that ace starting pitcher Gerrit Cole will miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Vice president Brian Cashman has made it clear that New York is in no hurry to rush into a trade to replace Cole, citing the lack of options available.
Much speculation has surrounded San Diego Padres star Dylan Cease and former NL Cy Young Award winner and current Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara as possible replacements, but the Yankees simply do not possess the trade capital to land such prominent arms at this juncture.
A possible less expensive option could be Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez.
Jared Frank of SB Nation's The Good Phight speculates that the Phillies could be willing to part with their productive southpaw even though doing so would be a difficult choice.
"You know how good he is, how much of a comfort it is to know that you have someone like him in the rotation. And you know that the Yankees would love to have that comfort. They might be willing to pay a good price to bring Suárez’s assistance to an ailing rotation. And with Suárez’s contract expiring and Andrew Painter on the way, the time might be right."
It's true that Philadelphia could consider Suárez to be a valuable but disposable asset.
The Phillies acquired another strong lefty in Jesus Luzardo to serve as the team's No. 3 starter behind ace Zack Wheeler and veteran Aaron Nola, and other prospects like Painter and Mick Abel are knocking on the door nearly ready to make an impact.
Suárez could fit like a glove with New York.
A soft-tossing, finesse southpaw who excels at limiting hard contact, Suárez profiles as a more effective version of former Yankee and current Milwaukee Brewers starter Nestor Cortes, who was once a fan favorite in the Bronx before he began to falter down the stretch in 2024.
A native of Venezuala, Suárez made 27 starts of 3.46 ERA ball a year ago, and he is known for his postseason heroics.
In eight career playoff appearances, he has struck out 35 hitters in 32 innings pitched while holding opponents to a 1.69 ERA.
While he is no replacement for Cole's proven ability to lead this staff as an ace, Suárez's excellent track record in Philadelphia firmly establishes him as a quality two or three in a good rotation.
His ability to rise to the occasion in big moments also suggests he could fit in just fine in the pressure cooker that is Yankee Stadium in October.