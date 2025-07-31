Price Tag Going Up On Potential Closer for Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar is courting a lot of attention at the impending trade deadline, and the New York Yankees have serious competition.
The Yankees are reportedly contending with the best teams in baseball for Bednar's talents. The list includes the Detroit Tigers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays for the right-handed reliever, and according to Bob Nightengale, the Pirates might have an opportunity to sell high.
"The price-tag for Pirates closer David Bednar now rising with the Yankees, Tigers, Dodgers, Mariners all looking for bullpen help," Nightengale shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
With the deadline less than 24 hours away, the Yankees are still in the market for a relief pitcher and a starter after making some infield moves over last weekend. The pitching situation in the Bronx is bleak after a series of devastating losses, so they may be willing to throw their financial power around for a coveted arm. Bednar could be that guy, with a 2.37 ERA in 20 games for Pittsburgh.
Pirates LHP Caleb Ferguson has already been traded to the Seattle Mariners after a flurry of interest for his talents, as well. Fellow Pirates reliever Dennis Santana is also among the favorites at the trade deadline, reportedly courting interest from the Yankees as well. Earlier today, the Pirates traded Gold Glove third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!