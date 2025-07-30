Yankees Named Landing Spot for Former All-Star Pitcher
While bullpen remains the New York Yankees' leading focus on the pitching front before Thursday's trade deadline passes, the club could also use another veteran starter to bolster its rotation.
The Yankees have been linked to several of the top arms on the market, such as San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease and former Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Zac Gallen, though a new name has now entered the fray.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees are among the possible landing spots for Baltimore Orioles right-hander Charlie Morton alongside the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays.
At 41-years-old, Morton may very well be in the midst of the final year of his 18-year career. He has considered hanging up his spikes in the past, though he's remained active while eating up an impressive amount of innings.
His numbers this season are substandard, as he's recorded a 5.42 ERA and 4.84 FIP in 22 outings (16 starts) and 101 1/3 frames, though they're largely inflated by a brutal March/April that saw him post a 9.45 ERA.
Morton bounced back with ERAs of 3.98 and 2.88 in May and June, respectively, but he's logged a mark of 4.91 in July thus far.
A two-time All-Star (2018, 2019) who won the World Series with both the Astros (2017) and Atlanta Braves (2021) while putting up a 3.60 ERA in 80 postseason innings, Heyman noted that Morton's track record and playoff success has boosted his value.
The Yankees, more than anything, need a dependable mid-rotation starter behind Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and perhaps even Luis Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year who could make his season debut against the Miami Marlins this weekend following his recovery from a lat strain that he suffered during spring training.
Morton's not quite as effective as he was even a few years ago, but he could still fill some important innings down the stretch for New York should it acquire him from its division rivals in Baltimore.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!