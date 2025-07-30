Yankees Now Linked to Diamondbacks Pitcher
The New York Yankees have been linked to the Arizona Diamondbacks once again, but this time it's not for third baseman Eugenio Suárez. Now, the Pinstripes are being urged to pursue Arizona starting pitcher Zac Gallen.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggested the Pinstripes could pick up Gallen to bolster their starting rotation, having added Colorado Rockies' infielder Ryan McMahon and Washington Nationals' utility man Amed Rosario to put an end to their third base woes.
"The Yankees solved their third-base situation with the trade for Ryan McMahon, then added infielder Amed Rosario, who provides versatility and a good bat versus lefties (.829 OPS)," Bowden wrote.
"Now, they are focused on acquiring a starting pitcher and a reliever or two. They will not trade outfielder Spencer Jones or shortstop George Lombard Jr., but are open-minded about swapping their other top prospects in the right deal."
Gallen has a rough 5.60 ERA and 1.35 WHIP this season, likely contributing to his status as a Diamondbacks trade candidate. While those numbers would likely not attract too much interest from the Yankees, he's been much better in previous seasons and has a career ERA of 3.60 and WHIP of 1.16 throughout his seven-season MLB career.
The Yankees' starting rotation has been plagued with injury since before the season began. Right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole, who was instrumental in the Yankees' run to the 2024 World Series, is missing all of 2025 to recover from Tommy John surgery. Clarke Schmidt won't return until midway through 2026 at the earliest because he also needs Tommy John surgery. 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is almost ready to return to the majors after suffering an injury in spring training, but has had some rocky rehab starts.
Adding another solid starting pitcher is one of the Pinstripes' main goals before the trade deadline rolls around at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
