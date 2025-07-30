What Yankees Are Getting in Austin Slater
Welcome to the party, pal. The New York Yankees took care of another need ahead of the MLB trade deadline with general manager Brian Cashman reportedly dealing for Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater.
Adding an outfielder was considered a priority for the Yankees after they placed reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge on the injured list.
It's Cashman's third major trade ahead of the deadline. He previously acquired infielders Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario. While the Yankees remain in the market for starting pitching and bullpen help, let's take a closer look at Slater.
The 32-year-old is hitting .236 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 51 games this season for the White Sox. He's seen time at all three outfield positions this year. In previous seasons, Slater also got reps at both first base and second base.
The right-handed bat made his MLB debut in 2017 with the San Francisco Giants, three years after they selected him in the eighth round of the MLB draft out of Stanford.
The 2021 season was his best in the Bay Area, setting career highs in games (125), home runs (12) and stolen bases (15).
The Giants traded Slater to the Cincinnati Reds on July 7, 2024. Just three weeks later, the Reds flipped Slater to the Baltimore Orioles. He played in eight games for Cincinnati and 33 games for Baltimore.
Slater signed as a free agent with the White Sox after the 2024 season. According to Spotrac, he's making $1.75 million this year and will hit the open market after the World Series.
Will Slater be the next Luke Voit, a midseason addition who provided the Yankees lineup with a jolt? Or will he be the next Joey Gallo, destined to be a mere footnote in the team's media guide?
Slater wore uniform No. 15 with the White Sox and the Orioles. Of course, that's not an option in the Bronx, with No. 15 set aside to honor Thurman Munson.
